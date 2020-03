Análisis Técnico: Red Bull por su propio camino con su suspensión

Red bull Racing RB16 front detail 1 / 4 Foto de: Giorgio Piola The RB16's bulkhead also differs from last season, not only terms of the suspensions packaging but also its shape, in order that the 'S' duct can benefit from the resultant overhaul

Red bull Racing RB16 front detail 2 / 4 Foto de: Giorgio Piola The RB16 with the vanity panel in place shows where the internal pipework for the ‘S’ duct would connect.

Red Bull RB15 front suspension layout 3 / 4 Foto de: Giorgio Piola As a comparison here’s the bulkhead, inboard suspension layout and vanity panel on last year’s challenger, the RB15