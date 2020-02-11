Fórmula 1
Fórmula 1
GP de Mónaco
Entradas
21 may.
-
24 may.
FP1 en
75 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Azerbaiyán
Entradas
04 jun.
-
07 jun.
FP1 en
90 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Canadá
Entradas
11 jun.
-
14 jun.
FP1 en
97 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Francia
Entradas
25 jun.
-
28 jun.
FP1 en
111 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Austria
Entradas
02 jul.
-
05 jul.
FP1 en
118 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Gran Bretaña
Entradas
16 jul.
-
19 jul.
FP1 en
132 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Hungría
Entradas
30 jul.
-
02 ago.
FP1 en
146 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Bélgica
Entradas
27 ago.
-
30 ago.
FP1 en
174 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Italia
Entradas
03 sept.
-
06 sept.
FP1 en
181 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Singapur
Entradas
17 sept.
-
20 sept.
FP1 en
195 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Rusia
Entradas
24 sept.
-
27 sept.
FP1 en
202 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Japón
Entradas
08 oct.
-
11 oct.
FP1 en
216 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Estados Unidos
Entradas
22 oct.
-
25 oct.
FP1 en
230 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de México
Entradas
29 oct.
-
01 nov.
FP1 en
238 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Brasil
Entradas
12 nov.
-
15 nov.
FP1 en
251 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1
GP de Abu Dhabi
Entradas
26 nov.
-
29 nov.
FP1 en
265 días
Ver calendario completo
Fórmula 1 / Galería

GALERÍA: Todos los autos de F1 de Ferrari desde 1950

compartidos
comentarios
GALERÍA: Todos los autos de F1 de Ferrari desde 1950
Por:
Traducido por: Bernardo Maldonado
11 feb. 2020 19:17

Fundado por Enzo Ferrari, el equipo de Fórmula 1 Ferrari es el equipo con más años en la Fórmula 1. Desde 1950. Aquí están todos los autos Ferrari.

A continuación te presentamos una galería de imágenes con todos los Ferrari que han competido en la Fórmula 1.

Galería
Lista

1950: Ferrari 125

1950: Ferrari 125
1/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Alberto Ascari, Giovanni Bracco, Raymond Sommer, Luigi Villoresi, Peter Whitehead

1950-1951: Ferrari 375

1950-1951: Ferrari 375
2/72

Foto de: Ferrari Media Center

Pilotos

Alberto Ascari, Dorino Serafini, Luigi Villoresi, Piero Taruffi, Jose Froilan Gonzalez, Chico Landi .

1952-1953: Ferrari 500

1952-1953: Ferrari 500
3/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Alberto Ascari, Giuseppe Farina, Mike Hawthorn, André Simon, Piero Taruffi, Luigi Villoresi.

1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo

1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo
4/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Piero Carini, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Robert Manzon.

1954-1955: Ferrari 625

1954-1955: Ferrari 625
5/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Alberto Ascari, Eugenio Castellotti, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant.

1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo

1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo
6/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Giuseppe Farina, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Harry Schell, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant.

1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50

1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50
7/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Juan Manuel Fangio, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, André Pilette, Wolfgang von Trips.

1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801

1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801
8/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, Cesare Perdisa, Maurice Trintignant, Wolfgang von Trips.

1958-1960: Ferrari 246

1958-1960: Ferrari 246
9/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Cliff Allison, Jean Behra, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, Olivier Gendebien, Ritchie Ginther, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Dan Gurney, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Luigi Musso, Wolfgang von Trips.

1960: Ferrari 246P

1960: Ferrari 246P
10/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

: Ritchie Ginther.

1961-1962: Ferrari 156

1961-1962: Ferrari 156
11/72

Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Olivier Gendebien, Richie Ginther, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Pedro Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wolfgang von Trips.

1963: Ferrari 156/63

1963: Ferrari 156/63
12/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Lorenzo Bandini, Willy Mairesse, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees.

1964-1965: Ferrari 158

1964-1965: Ferrari 158
13/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Lorenzo Bandini, John Surtees, Nino Vaccarella.

1964-1965: Ferrari 1512

1964-1965: Ferrari 1512
14/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Lorenzo Bandini, Pedro Rodriguez, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees.

1966: Ferrari 246/66

1966: Ferrari 246/66
15/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti.

1966-1967: Ferrari 312

1966-1967: Ferrari 312
16/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees.

1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67

1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67
17/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Chris Amon, Lorenzo Bandini, Derek Bell, Andrea de Adamich, Jacky Ickx, Ludovico Scarfiotti, Jonathan Williams.

1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68

1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68
18/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Chris Amon, Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx, Pedro Rodríguez.

1969: Ferrari 312/69

1969: Ferrari 312/69
19/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Chris Amon, Tino Brambilla, Pedro Rodríguez.

1969-1971: Ferrari 312B

1969-1971: Ferrari 312B
20/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Chris Amon, Mario Andretti, Ignazio Giunti, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni.

1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2

1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2
21/72

Foto de: Lucien Harmegnies

Pilotos

Mario Andretti, Nanni Galli, Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario, Clay Regazzoni.

1973: Ferrari 312B3-73

1973: Ferrari 312B3-73
22/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario.

1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74

1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74
23/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni.

1975-1976: Ferrari 312T

1975-1976: Ferrari 312T
24/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni.

1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2

1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2
25/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni, Carlos Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve.

1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3

1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3
26/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Carlos Reutemann, Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve.

1979: Ferrari 312T4

1979: Ferrari 312T4
27/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve.

1980: Ferrari 312T5

1980: Ferrari 312T5
28/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve.

1981: Ferrari 126CK

1981: Ferrari 126CK
29/72

Foto de: Ercole Colombo

Pilotos

Didier Pironi, Gilles Villeneuve.

1982: Ferrari 126C2

1982: Ferrari 126C2
30/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Mario Andretti, Didier Pironi, Patrick Tambay, Gilles Villeneuve.

1983: Ferrari 126C2B

1983: Ferrari 126C2B
31/72

Foto de: Ercole Colombo

Pilotos

René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay.

1983: Ferrari 126C3

1983: Ferrari 126C3
32/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay.

1984: Ferrari 126C4

1984: Ferrari 126C4
33/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Michele Alboreto, Rene Arnoux.

1985: Ferrari 156/85

1985: Ferrari 156/85
34/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Michele Alboreto, René Arnoux, Stefan Johansson.

1986: Ferrari 156/85

1986: Ferrari 156/85
35/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Michele Alboreto, Stefan Johansson.

1987: Ferrari F1-87

1987: Ferrari F1-87
36/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger.

1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C

1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C
37/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger.

1989: Ferrari 640

1989: Ferrari 640
38/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Gerhard Berger, Nigel Mansell.

1990: Ferrari 641

1990: Ferrari 641
39/72

Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost.

1991: Ferrari 642

1991: Ferrari 642
40/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jean Alesi, Alain Prost.

1991: Ferrari 643

1991: Ferrari 643
41/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jean Alesi, Gianni Morbidelli, Alain Prost.

1992: Ferrari F92A

1992: Ferrari F92A
42/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli, Nicola Larini.

1992: Ferrari F92AT

1992: Ferrari F92AT
43/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli.

1993: Ferrari F93A

1993: Ferrari F93A
44/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger.

1994: Ferrari 412T1

1994: Ferrari 412T1
45/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger, Nicola Larini.

1994: Ferrari 412T1B

1994: Ferrari 412T1B
46/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger.

1995: Ferrari 412T2

1995: Ferrari 412T2
47/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger.

1996: Ferrari F310

1996: Ferrari F310
48/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher.

1997: Ferrari F310B

1997: Ferrari F310B
49/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher.

1998: Ferrari F300

1998: Ferrari F300
50/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher.

1999: Ferrari F399

1999: Ferrari F399
51/72

Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Eddie Irvine, Mika Salo, Michael Schumacher.

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

2000: Ferrari F1-2000
52/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.

2001-2002: Ferrari F2001

2001-2002: Ferrari F2001
53/72

Foto de: Ferrari Media Center

Pilotos

Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.

2002-2003: Ferrari F2002

2002-2003: Ferrari F2002
54/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.

2003: Ferrari F2003-GA

2003: Ferrari F2003-GA
55/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.

2004: Ferrari F2004

2004: Ferrari F2004
56/72

Foto de: Bridgestone Corporation

Pilotos

Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.

2005: Ferrari F2005

2005: Ferrari F2005
57/72

Foto de: LAT Images

Pilotos

Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.

2006: Ferrari 248F1

2006: Ferrari 248F1
58/72

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Felipe Massa, Michael Schumacher.

2007: Ferrari F2007

2007: Ferrari F2007
59/72

Foto de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen.

2008: Ferrari F2008

2008: Ferrari F2008
60/72

Foto de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen.

2009: Ferrari F60

2009: Ferrari F60
61/72

Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Luca Badoer, Giancarlo Fisichella, Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen.

2010: Ferrari F10

2010: Ferrari F10
62/72

Foto de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa.

2011: Ferrari F150

2011: Ferrari F150
63/72

Foto de: Ferrari Media Center

Pilotos

Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa.

2012: Ferrari F2012

2012: Ferrari F2012
64/72

Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa.

2013: Ferrari F138

2013: Ferrari F138
65/72

Foto de: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa.

2014: Ferrari F14 T

2014: Ferrari F14 T
66/72

Foto de: Rainier Ehrhardt

Pilotos

Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen.

2015: Ferrari SF-15T

2015: Ferrari SF-15T
67/72

Foto de: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel.

2016: Ferrari SF16-H

2016: Ferrari SF16-H
68/72

Foto de: Pirelli

Pilotos

Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel.

2017: Ferrari SF70H

2017: Ferrari SF70H
69/72

Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel.

2018: Ferrari SF71H

2018: Ferrari SF71H
70/72

Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel.

2019: Ferrari SF90

2019: Ferrari SF90
71/72

Foto de: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Pilotos

Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc

2020: Ferrari SF1000

2020: Ferrari SF1000
72/72

Foto de: Ferrari

Pilotos

Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc

