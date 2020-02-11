GALERÍA: Todos los autos de F1 de Ferrari desde 1950
Fundado por Enzo Ferrari, el equipo de Fórmula 1 Ferrari es el equipo con más años en la Fórmula 1. Desde 1950. Aquí están todos los autos Ferrari.
A continuación te presentamos una galería de imágenes con todos los Ferrari que han competido en la Fórmula 1.
1950: Ferrari 125
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosAlberto Ascari, Giovanni Bracco, Raymond Sommer, Luigi Villoresi, Peter Whitehead
1950-1951: Ferrari 375
Foto de: Ferrari Media Center
PilotosAlberto Ascari, Dorino Serafini, Luigi Villoresi, Piero Taruffi, Jose Froilan Gonzalez, Chico Landi .
1952-1953: Ferrari 500
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosAlberto Ascari, Giuseppe Farina, Mike Hawthorn, André Simon, Piero Taruffi, Luigi Villoresi.
1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosPiero Carini, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Robert Manzon.
1954-1955: Ferrari 625
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosAlberto Ascari, Eugenio Castellotti, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant.
1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosEugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Giuseppe Farina, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Harry Schell, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant.
1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosEugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Juan Manuel Fangio, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, André Pilette, Wolfgang von Trips.
1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosEugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, Cesare Perdisa, Maurice Trintignant, Wolfgang von Trips.
1958-1960: Ferrari 246
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosCliff Allison, Jean Behra, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, Olivier Gendebien, Ritchie Ginther, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Dan Gurney, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Luigi Musso, Wolfgang von Trips.
1960: Ferrari 246P
Foto de: LAT Images
Pilotos: Ritchie Ginther.
1961-1962: Ferrari 156
Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images
PilotosGiancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Olivier Gendebien, Richie Ginther, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Pedro Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wolfgang von Trips.
1963: Ferrari 156/63
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosLorenzo Bandini, Willy Mairesse, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees.
1964-1965: Ferrari 158
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosLorenzo Bandini, John Surtees, Nino Vaccarella.
1964-1965: Ferrari 1512
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosLorenzo Bandini, Pedro Rodriguez, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees.
1966: Ferrari 246/66
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosGiancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti.
1966-1967: Ferrari 312
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosLorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees.
1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosChris Amon, Lorenzo Bandini, Derek Bell, Andrea de Adamich, Jacky Ickx, Ludovico Scarfiotti, Jonathan Williams.
1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosChris Amon, Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx, Pedro Rodríguez.
1969: Ferrari 312/69
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosChris Amon, Tino Brambilla, Pedro Rodríguez.
1969-1971: Ferrari 312B
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosChris Amon, Mario Andretti, Ignazio Giunti, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni.
1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2
Foto de: Lucien Harmegnies
PilotosMario Andretti, Nanni Galli, Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario, Clay Regazzoni.
1973: Ferrari 312B3-73
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario.
1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosNiki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni.
1975-1976: Ferrari 312T
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosNiki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni.
1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosNiki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni, Carlos Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve.
1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosCarlos Reutemann, Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve.
1979: Ferrari 312T4
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve.
1980: Ferrari 312T5
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve.
1981: Ferrari 126CK
Foto de: Ercole Colombo
PilotosDidier Pironi, Gilles Villeneuve.
1982: Ferrari 126C2
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosMario Andretti, Didier Pironi, Patrick Tambay, Gilles Villeneuve.
1983: Ferrari 126C2B
Foto de: Ercole Colombo
PilotosRené Arnoux, Patrick Tambay.
1983: Ferrari 126C3
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosRené Arnoux, Patrick Tambay.
1984: Ferrari 126C4
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosMichele Alboreto, Rene Arnoux.
1985: Ferrari 156/85
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosMichele Alboreto, René Arnoux, Stefan Johansson.
1986: Ferrari 156/85
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosMichele Alboreto, Stefan Johansson.
1987: Ferrari F1-87
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosMichele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger.
1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosMichele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger.
1989: Ferrari 640
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosGerhard Berger, Nigel Mansell.
1990: Ferrari 641
Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images
PilotosNigel Mansell, Alain Prost.
1991: Ferrari 642
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJean Alesi, Alain Prost.
1991: Ferrari 643
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJean Alesi, Gianni Morbidelli, Alain Prost.
1992: Ferrari F92A
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJean Alesi, Ivan Capelli, Nicola Larini.
1992: Ferrari F92AT
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJean Alesi, Ivan Capelli.
1993: Ferrari F93A
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJean Alesi, Gerhard Berger.
1994: Ferrari 412T1
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJean Alesi, Gerhard Berger, Nicola Larini.
1994: Ferrari 412T1B
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJean Alesi, Gerhard Berger.
1995: Ferrari 412T2
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosJean Alesi, Gerhard Berger.
1996: Ferrari F310
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosEddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher.
1997: Ferrari F310B
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosEddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher.
1998: Ferrari F300
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosEddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher.
1999: Ferrari F399
Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images
PilotosEddie Irvine, Mika Salo, Michael Schumacher.
2000: Ferrari F1-2000
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosRubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.
2001-2002: Ferrari F2001
Foto de: Ferrari Media Center
PilotosRubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.
2002-2003: Ferrari F2002
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosRubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.
2003: Ferrari F2003-GA
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosRubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.
2004: Ferrari F2004
Foto de: Bridgestone Corporation
PilotosRubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.
2005: Ferrari F2005
Foto de: LAT Images
PilotosRubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher.
2006: Ferrari 248F1
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
PilotosFelipe Massa, Michael Schumacher.
2007: Ferrari F2007
Foto de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
PilotosFelipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen.
2008: Ferrari F2008
Foto de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
PilotosFelipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen.
2009: Ferrari F60
Foto de: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
PilotosLuca Badoer, Giancarlo Fisichella, Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen.
2010: Ferrari F10
Foto de: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
PilotosFernando Alonso, Felipe Massa.
2011: Ferrari F150
Foto de: Ferrari Media Center
PilotosFernando Alonso, Felipe Massa.
2012: Ferrari F2012
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
PilotosFernando Alonso, Felipe Massa.
2013: Ferrari F138
Foto de: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
PilotosFernando Alonso, Felipe Massa.
2014: Ferrari F14 T
Foto de: Rainier Ehrhardt
PilotosFernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen.
2015: Ferrari SF-15T
Foto de: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
PilotosKimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel.
2016: Ferrari SF16-H
Foto de: Pirelli
PilotosKimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel.
2017: Ferrari SF70H
Foto de: Sutton Motorsport Images
PilotosKimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel.
2018: Ferrari SF71H
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
PilotosKimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel.
2019: Ferrari SF90
Foto de: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Pilotos
Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc
2020: Ferrari SF1000
Foto de: Ferrari
Pilotos
Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc
Artículo previo
GALERÍA: el nuevo Ferrari SF1000 2020
Artículo siguiente
Vettel, y no Hamilton, es la "primera opción" de Ferrari para 2021
Sobre este artículo
|Campeonatos
|Fórmula 1
|Pilotos
|Sebastian Vettel Compra ahora , Fernando Alonso Compra ahora , Kimi Raikkonen Compra ahora , Felipe Massa Compra ahora , Charles Leclerc , Michael Schumacher Compra ahora , Alain Prost , Eddie Irvine , Nigel Mansell , Gilles Villeneuve , Rubens Barrichello , Jean Alesi
|Equipos
|Ferrari Compra ahora
|Autor
|Stefan Ehlen
GALERÍA: Todos los autos de F1 de Ferrari desde 1950
Race hub
|Sesión
|Fecha
|
Hora local
Tu hora
|Contenido
|F1 Bushfire Appeal
|
mar. 21 ene.
mié. 22 ene.
|
08:00
00:00
|
|FP1
|
jue. 12 mar.
vie. 13 mar.
|
21:00
12:00
|
|FP2
|
vie. 13 mar.
vie. 13 mar.
|
01:00
16:00
|
|FP3
|
vie. 13 mar.
sáb. 14 mar.
|
23:00
14:00
|
|QLF
|
sáb. 14 mar.
sáb. 14 mar.
|
02:00
17:00
|
|Race
|
dom. 15 mar.
dom. 15 mar.
|
01:10
16:10
|
Tendencia
Calendario
- Fórmula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Impulsado por
|
12 mar. - 15 mar.Entradas
|
19 mar. - 22 mar.Entradas
|
2 abr. - 5 abr.Entradas
|
30 abr. - 3 may.Entradas
|
7 may. - 10 may.Entradas
|
21 may. - 24 may.Entradas