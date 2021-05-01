Entradas
Fórmula 1 / GP de Portugal Resultados

Parrilla de salida para el GP de Portugal F1

Por:

Esta es la parrilla de salida para el GP de Portugal de F1, ganada por el finlandés de Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, quien obtuvo su pole position número 17 y logrando la pole 120 para el equipo Mercedes. Hamilton largará detrás de su compañero seguidos de los dos monoplazas del equipo Red Bull con Verstappen en tercero y Pérez en cuarto.

La parrilla de salida del GP de Portugal F1

Pos

Piloto

Pos

Piloto

1

Valtteri Bottas
( Mercedes )

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

Lewis Hamilton
( Mercedes )

3

Max Verstappen
( Red Bull )

 

 

4

 

 

Sergio Pérez
( Red Bull )

5

Carlos Sainz
( Ferrari )

 

 

 

 

6

 

  

Esteban Ocon
( Alpine )

7

 

Lando Norris
( McLaren )

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

Charles Leclerc
( Ferrari )

9

 

Pierre Gasly
( AlphaTauri )

 

 

 

10

 

 

Sebastian Vettel
( Aston Martin )

 

 

11

George Russell
( Williams )

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

Antonio Giovinazzi
( Alfa Romeo )

13

Fernando Alonso
( Alpine )

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

Yuki Tsunoda
( AlphaTauri )

15

Kimi Räikkönen
( Alfa Romeo )

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

Daniel Ricciardo
( McLaren )

17

Lance Stroll
( Aston Martin )

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

Nicholas Latifi
( Williams )

19

Mick Schumacher
( Haas )

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

Nikita Mazepin
( Haas )
 

La parrilla de salida en Imágenes 

P1 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

P2 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P3 Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P4 Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P5 Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P6 Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P7 Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P8 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P9 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P10 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P11 George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

P12 Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

P14 Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

P14 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P15 Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

P16 Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P17 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P18 Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P19 Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

P20 Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

 

 

