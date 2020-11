Por qué el Racing Point ya es más que un Mercedes rosa

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail 1 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Racing Point’s inspiration was drawn from the Mercedes W10, a design which was altered several times during the opening phase of the season. The team finally settled on this interpretation at the German GP, featuring a small out-turned vane on top of a slightly shorter footplate.

Ferrari SF90 front wing end plate comparison 2 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Ferrari also looked to add a vane on the upper surface of the footplate to try to influence the direction of the airflow as it moves away from the outwardly angled end plate, albeit its was triangular in shape.

Ferrari SF1000 front wing comparison 3 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola This season Ferrari continued to use a flatter, squared-off footplate design to start with, before switching back to what’s considered to be the more conventional arc shape design in recent races.

Alfa Romeo C38 endplate design, German Grand Prix 4 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Alfa Romeo moved to a boxier footplate shape during 2019, with the rear section tapering down and allowing for a Gurney-style tab to be applied to the trailing edge. Meanwhile, its development led it to add a strake to the underside of the footplate to better define the airflow's path.

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing end plate comparison 5 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Red Bull has made numerous changes to its front wing during the season with its latest iteration favouring a shallow, boxy leading edge and the angled vane at the rear of the footplate, rather than one parallel with the trailing edge of the footplate.

McLaren MCL35 front wing detail 6 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola McLaren’s changes to the footplate region largely arrived at the start of the season, with a flat footplate introduced. This was paired to a large L-shaped lip running around the perimeter of the footplate’s rear end.