Miller aún no se siente obligado a ganar con Ducati

El australiano se plantó en el Gran Premio Qatar que abría la temporada habiendo sido el hombre más rápido en la pretemporada. En la primera jornada volvió a encabezar la tabla de tiempos, pero a la hora de la verdad, en la clasificación no pudo pasar del quinto lugar, mientras que la pole fue para su compañero Pecco Bagnaia.

En carrera, el italiano consiguió 'in extremis' el tercer lugar del podio, mientras que Johann Zarco con la Ducati del Pramac se hizo con el segundo.

Miller por su parte, solo pudo ser noveno aquejado de un problema en el neumático trasero, en un circuito donde Ducati había ganó los dos últimos grandes premios disputados en 2018 y 2019 con Andrea Dovizioso por delante de Marc Márquez.

Con una segunda cita este fin de semana en el Circuito de Losail, el #43 dice no estar presionado por ganar y saldrá con el mismo planteamiento de siempre.

"El objetivo es el mismo cada fin de semana", afirma Miller. "El pasado tuvimos mala fortuna, pero detectamos el problema, sabemos lo que pasó y podemos hacerlo mejor este fin de semana".

"No hay ninguna obligación de ganar, todavía es muy pronto en el campeonato. Intentaremos dar el máximo para llegar cerca de la cabeza, si no en lo alto".

Ducati parece haber dado con el origen del problema con el neumático trasero que arruinó el debut de rojo del aussie en carrera.

"Conocemos la situación. Sufrí una vibración extraña en la parte trasera, no podía hacer el paso por curva cómo me gustaría y al final no pude pilotar como me gusta", explicó Miller. "Probé otra estrategia [empezar con un ritmo lento] e iba perfectamente, hasta que a 11 o 12 vueltas del final empecé a apretar y a falta de ocho me fui por un precipicio. Mi plan y mi estrategia me parecieron buenos".

"Fue algo puntual relacionado con los neumáticos. Empezó un poco antes, pero realmente empecé a tener problemas a ocho vueltas para el final. Me sentí como si estuviera en el purgatorio, sin poder ir hacia adelante, sin ir hacia atrás, simplemente atascado allí", finalizó.

Las fotos de Jack Miller en el GP de Qatar 2021 de MotoGP

Jack Miller, Ducati Team 1 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 2 / 49 Foto de: Ducati Corse Jack Miller, Ducati Team 3 / 49 Foto de: Ducati Corse Jack Miller, Ducati Team 4 / 49 Foto de: Ducati Corse Jack Miller, Ducati Team 5 / 49 Foto de: Ducati Corse Jack Miller, Ducati Team 6 / 49 Foto de: Ducati Corse Jack Miller, Ducati Team 7 / 49 Foto de: Ducati Corse Jack Miller, Ducati Team 8 / 49 Foto de: Ducati Corse Jack Miller, Ducati Team 9 / 49 Foto de: Ducati Corse Jack Miller, Ducati Team 10 / 49 Foto de: Ducati Corse Jack Miller, Ducati Team 11 / 49 Foto de: Ducati Corse Jack Miller, Ducati Team 12 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 13 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 14 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 15 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 16 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 17 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 18 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Qatar 19 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Qatar 20 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 21 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash 22 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash 23 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash 24 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash 25 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash 26 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash 27 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash 28 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 29 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 30 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 31 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 32 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 33 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 34 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 35 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 36 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 37 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 38 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 39 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 40 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 41 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 42 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 43 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 44 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 45 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 46 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing Jack Miller, Ducati Team 47 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jack Miller, Ducati Team 48 / 49 Foto de: MotoGP Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jack Miller, Ducati Team 49 / 49 Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images