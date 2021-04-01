MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
GP de Qatar
28 mar.
Evento finalizado
Resumen Resultados
R
MotoGP
GP de Doha
04 abr.
Evento finalizado
Resumen Resultados
R
MotoGP
GP de Portugal
18 abr.
FP1 en
2 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de España
02 may.
Race en
18 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Francia
16 may.
Race en
32 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Italia
30 may.
Race en
46 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Cataluña
06 jun.
Race en
53 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Alemania
20 jun.
Race en
67 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Holanda
27 jun.
Race en
74 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Finlandia
11 jul.
Race en
88 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Austria
15 ago.
Race en
123 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Gran Bretaña
Entradas
29 ago.
Race en
137 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Aragón
12 sept.
Race en
151 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de San Marino
19 sept.
Race en
158 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Japón
03 oct.
Race en
172 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Tailandia
10 oct.
Race en
179 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Australia
24 oct.
Race en
193 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Malasia
31 oct.
Race en
200 días
Ver calendario completo
R
MotoGP
GP de Valencia
14 nov.
Race en
214 días
Ver calendario completo
Ver completo:
Calendario Resultados Clasificación
Rossi avisa que 12° no es su realidad: "Puedo ir mucho más rápido" Horarios en Latinoamérica para el GP de Doha MotoGP
MotoGP / GP de Doha / Declaraciones

Miller aún no se siente obligado a ganar con Ducati

Por:
, Redactor

Jack Miller dice afrontar el segundo gran premio de la temporada en Qatar sin presión a pesar del decepcionante noveno lugar que cosechó en su estreno como piloto del equipo oficial Ducati.

Miller aún no se siente obligado a ganar con Ducati

El australiano se plantó en el Gran Premio Qatar que abría la temporada habiendo sido el hombre más rápido en la pretemporada. En la primera jornada volvió a encabezar la tabla de tiempos, pero a la hora de la verdad, en la clasificación no pudo pasar del quinto lugar, mientras que la pole fue para su compañero Pecco Bagnaia.

En carrera, el italiano consiguió 'in extremis' el tercer lugar del podio, mientras que Johann Zarco con la Ducati del Pramac se hizo con el segundo. 

Miller por su parte, solo pudo ser noveno aquejado de un problema en el neumático trasero, en un circuito donde Ducati había ganó los dos últimos grandes premios disputados en 2018 y 2019 con Andrea Dovizioso por delante de Marc Márquez.

Con una segunda cita este fin de semana en el Circuito de Losail, el #43 dice no estar presionado por ganar y saldrá con el mismo planteamiento de siempre.

"El objetivo es el mismo cada fin de semana", afirma Miller. "El pasado tuvimos mala fortuna, pero detectamos el problema, sabemos lo que pasó y podemos hacerlo mejor este fin de semana".

"No hay ninguna obligación de ganar, todavía es muy pronto en el campeonato. Intentaremos dar el máximo para llegar cerca de la cabeza, si no en lo alto".

También lee:

Ducati parece haber dado con el origen del problema con el neumático trasero que arruinó el debut de rojo del aussie en carrera.

"Conocemos la situación. Sufrí una vibración extraña en la parte trasera, no podía hacer el paso por curva cómo me gustaría y al final no pude pilotar como me gusta", explicó Miller. "Probé otra estrategia [empezar con un ritmo lento] e iba perfectamente, hasta que a 11 o 12 vueltas del final empecé a apretar y a falta de ocho me fui por un precipicio. Mi plan y mi estrategia me parecieron buenos".

"Fue algo puntual relacionado con los neumáticos. Empezó un poco antes, pero realmente empecé a tener problemas a ocho vueltas para el final. Me sentí como si estuviera en el purgatorio, sin poder ir hacia adelante, sin ir hacia atrás, simplemente atascado allí", finalizó.

Las fotos de Jack Miller en el GP de Qatar 2021 de MotoGP

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
1/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
2/49

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
3/49

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
4/49

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
5/49

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
6/49

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
7/49

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
8/49

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
9/49

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
10/49

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
11/49

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
12/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
13/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
14/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
15/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
16/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
17/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
18/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Qatar

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Qatar
19/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Qatar

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Qatar
20/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
21/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash
22/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash
23/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash
24/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash
25/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash
26/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash
27/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash

Jack Miller, Ducati Team crash
28/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
29/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
30/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
31/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
32/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
33/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
34/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
35/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
36/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
37/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
38/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
39/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
40/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
41/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
42/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
43/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
44/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
45/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
46/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing Jack Miller, Ducati Team
47/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
48/49

Foto de: MotoGP

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jack Miller, Ducati Team
49/49

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

compartidos
comentarios
