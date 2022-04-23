Entradas
Zarco obtiene la pole y Bagnaia sale último en Portimao / Miller está en charlas para volver al LCR Honda
MotoGP / GP de Portugal Noticias

Parrilla de salida GP de Portugal MotoGP

Primera pole de la temporada para Johann Zarco, y sétima desde que está en MotoGP, para el Gran Premio de Portugal en Portimao.

Bernardo Maldonado
Por:
Parrilla de salida GP de Portugal MotoGP
Cargar reproductor de audio
Más de MotoGP en Portugal:

La parrilla de salida del GP de Portugal en Portimao

Pos. Piloto

1. France Johann Zarco

Pramac Racing

 

 

 

2. Spain Joan Mir

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

 

 

3. Spain Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing

4. Australia Jack Miller

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

5. France Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

 

6. Italy Marco Bezzecchi

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

7. Spain Alex Márquez

LCR Honda

 

 

8. Italy Luca Marini

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

 

 

9. SpainMarc Márquez

Repsol Honda Team

10. Spain Pol Espargaró

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

 

11. Portuga Miguel Oliveira

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

12. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

13. Spain Jorge Martín

Pramac Racing

 

 

 

14. Spain Maverick Viñales

Aprilia Racing

 

 

 

15. Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio

Gresini Racing MotoGP

16. Italy Andrea Dovizioso

WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team

 

 

17. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

 

 

18. Italy Enea Bastianini

Gresini Racing MotoGP

19. Italy Franco Morbidelli

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

20.  Australia Remy Gardner

KTM Tech3

 

 

21. Italy Lorenzo Savadori

Aprilia Racing

22. South Africa Darryn Binder

WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team

 

23. Spain Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

 

 

24. Spain Raúl Fernández

KTM Tech3

25. Italy Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

 

 

La parrilla de salida en imágenes

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Alex Márquez, Equipo LCR Honda

Alex Márquez, Equipo LCR Honda

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Marc Márquez, Equipo Repsol Honda

Marc Márquez, Equipo Repsol Honda

Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Takaaki Nakagami, Equipo LCR Honda

Takaaki Nakagami, Equipo LCR Honda

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3

Remy Gardner, KTM Tech3

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Raúl Fernández, KTM Tech3

Raúl Fernández, KTM Tech3

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati

Francesco Bagnaia, Equipo Ducati

Zarco obtiene la pole y Bagnaia sale último en Portimao
Zarco obtiene la pole y Bagnaia sale último en Portimao
Miller está en charlas para volver al LCR Honda

Miller está en charlas para volver al LCR Honda
