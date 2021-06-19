Entradas
Anterior / Zarco logra la pole en una accidentada sesión en Alemania
MotoGP / GP de Alemania Resultados

Parrilla de salida GP de Alemania MotoGP

Por:

La parrilla de salida para el GP de Alemania de MotoGP, donde Johann Zarco logra su primera pole position del año en MotoGP.

Parrilla de salida GP de Alemania MotoGP

Crónica de la Califiación:

La parrilla de salida de MotoGP en Sachsenring 

1.  Johann Zarco

Pramac Racing

 

 

 

2.  Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

 

 

 

3.  Aleix Espargaró

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

4.  Jack Miller

Ducati Team

 

 

 

5.  Marc Márquez

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

 

6. Portugal Miguel Oliveira

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

7.  Jorge Martín

Pramac Racing

 

 

8. Spain Pol Espargaró

Repsol Honda Team

 

 

 

9. Japan Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

10.  Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati Team

 

 

 

11.  Álex Rins

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

 

 

12. Spain Alex Márquez

LCR Honda

13. South Africa Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

 

 

 

14. Italy Luca Marini

Reale Avintia Racing

 

 

15. Italy Enea Bastianini

Reale Avintia Racing

16. Italy Valentino Rossi

Petronas Yamaha SRT

 

 

17.  Joan Mir

Team Suzuki Ecstar

 

 

 

18.  Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha SRT

19. Italy Danilo Petrucci

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

 

20.  Iker Lecuona

Red Bull KTM Tech3

 

 

 

21.  Maverick Viñales

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

22.  Lorenzo Savadori

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

 

    

 

La parrilla en imágenes

P1 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

P1 Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P2 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

P2 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P3 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P3 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P4 Jack Miller, Ducati Team

P4 Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P5 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

P5 Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P6 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P6 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P7 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing

P7 Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P8 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

P8 Pol Espargaró, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P9 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

P9 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: P10 Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P10 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

P10 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P11 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P11 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P12 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda

P12 Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P13 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P13 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P14 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

P14 Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P15 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

P15 Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P16 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P16 Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P17 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P17 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P18 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P18 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P19 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

P19 Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P20 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

P20 Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P21 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

P21 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P22 Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P22 Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

 

Zarco logra la pole en una accidentada sesión en Alemania

Artículo previo

Zarco logra la pole en una accidentada sesión en Alemania
