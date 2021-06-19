Parrilla de salida GP de Alemania MotoGP
La parrilla de salida para el GP de Alemania de MotoGP, donde Johann Zarco logra su primera pole position del año en MotoGP.
Crónica de la Califiación:
La parrilla de salida de MotoGP en Sachsenring
|
1. Johann Zarco
Pramac Racing
|
2. Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
3. Aleix Espargaró
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|
4. Jack Miller
Ducati Team
|
5. Marc Márquez
Repsol Honda Team
|
6. Miguel Oliveira
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
7. Jorge Martín
Pramac Racing
|
8. Pol Espargaró
Repsol Honda Team
|
9. Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
|
10. Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati Team
|
11. Álex Rins
Team Suzuki Ecstar
|
12. Alex Márquez
LCR Honda
|
13. Brad Binder
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
14. Luca Marini
Reale Avintia Racing
|
15. Enea Bastianini
Reale Avintia Racing
|
16. Valentino Rossi
Petronas Yamaha SRT
|
17. Joan Mir
Team Suzuki Ecstar
|
18. Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha SRT
|
19. Danilo Petrucci
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
20. Iker Lecuona
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
21. Maverick Viñales
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|
22. Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
