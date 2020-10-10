MotoGP
MotoGP / GP de Francia / Resultados

Parrilla de salida GP de Francia MotoGP

Esta es la parrilla de salida para la carrera del GP de Francia de MotoGP en Le Mans, ganada por el francés Fabio Quartararo.

Parrilla de Salida GP de Francia en Imágenes

P1 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P1 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P2 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

P2 Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P3 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

P3 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P4 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

P4 Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P5 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

P5 Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P6 Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

P6 Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P7 Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

P7 Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P8 Pol Espargaró, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P8 Pol Espargaró, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P9 Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

P9 Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P10 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

P10 Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P11 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

P11 Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P12 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

P12 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P13 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

P13 Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P14 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P14 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P15 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P15 Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P16 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

P16 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P17 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

P17 Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P18 Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

P18 Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P19 Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

P19 Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P20 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

P20 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P21 Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

P21 Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

P22 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

P22 Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

 

 

Quartararo logra la pole en Le Mans seguido por Miller y Petrucci

