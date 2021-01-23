WRC
Rally de Monte Carlo
WRC / Rally de Monte Carlo / Galería

GALERÍA: fotos del día del Rally de Monte Carlo

GALERÍA: fotos del día del Rally de Monte Carlo
Por:

Las mejores imágenes del Rally de Monte Carlo, primera fecha de la temporada 2021 del WRC.

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta Rally2

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta Rally2
1/13

Foto de: M-Sport

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta Rally2

Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta Rally2
2/13

Foto de: M-Sport

Gus Greensmith, Elliot Edmondson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Gus Greensmith, Elliot Edmondson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
3/13

Foto de: M-Sport

Gus Greensmith, Elliot Edmondson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Gus Greensmith, Elliot Edmondson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
4/13

Foto de: M-Sport

Gus Greensmith, Elliot Edmondson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Gus Greensmith, Elliot Edmondson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
5/13

Foto de: M-Sport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, Hyundai 2c Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Dani Sordo, Carlos Del Barrio, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, Hyundai 2c Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Dani Sordo, Carlos Del Barrio, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
6/13

Foto de: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, Hyundai 2c Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, Hyundai 2c Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
7/13

Foto de: Jordi Rierola / Hyundai Motorsport

Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5

Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5
8/13

Foto de: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5

Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5
9/13

Foto de: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford WRT

Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford WRT
10/13

Foto de: M-Sport

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, Hyundai 2c Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, Hyundai 2c Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
11/13

Foto de: Jordi Rierola / Hyundai Motorsport

Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5

Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5
12/13

Foto de: Jordi Rierola / Hyundai Motorsport

Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5

Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5
13/13

Foto de: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

