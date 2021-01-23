GALERÍA: fotos del día del Rally de Monte Carlo
Las mejores imágenes del Rally de Monte Carlo, primera fecha de la temporada 2021 del WRC.
Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta Rally2
1/13
Foto de: M-Sport
Adrien Fourmaux, Renaud Jamoul, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta Rally2
2/13
Foto de: M-Sport
Gus Greensmith, Elliot Edmondson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
3/13
Foto de: M-Sport
Gus Greensmith, Elliot Edmondson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
4/13
Foto de: M-Sport
Gus Greensmith, Elliot Edmondson, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
5/13
Foto de: M-Sport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, Hyundai 2c Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Dani Sordo, Carlos Del Barrio, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
6/13
Foto de: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, Hyundai 2c Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
7/13
Foto de: Jordi Rierola / Hyundai Motorsport
Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5
8/13
Foto de: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5
9/13
Foto de: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford WRT
10/13
Foto de: M-Sport
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Vincent Landais, Hyundai 2c Competition Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
11/13
Foto de: Jordi Rierola / Hyundai Motorsport
Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5
12/13
Foto de: Jordi Rierola / Hyundai Motorsport
Oliver Solberg, Aaron Johnston, Hyundai Motorsport N Hyundai i20 R5
13/13
Foto de: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Sobre este artículo
|Campeonatos
|WRC
|Evento
|Rally de Monte Carlo
|Subevento
|Día 3
|Autor
|Bernardo Maldonado
